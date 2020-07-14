Top 20 Greatest Putnam Football Teams in the Last 40 Years

-
Palatka High’s Willie Offord, who would go on to play at the University of South Carolina and then professionally for the Minnesota Vikings before coaching at many stops, including Interlachen and Palatka, shows off his 1996 player of the year honor next to John Mikell, then president of First Federal of Putnam County. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)
18. 1996 PALATKA (9-3)
Title: Florida Star Conference champion.
Head coach: Jim McCool.
Victories: Bradford (24-0), Gainesville Buchholz (21-14), Orange Park (33-0), Gainesville (19-3), Middleburg…
