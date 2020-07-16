Top 20 Greatest Putnam Football Teams in the Last 40 Years

  • The 2018 Crescent City High School football team went 9-3 and won Putnam County’s first state tournament game in 16 years behind the play and leadership of quarterback Naykee Scott. (Daily News file photo)
    The 2018 Crescent City High School football team went 9-3 and won Putnam County’s first state tournament game in 16 years behind the play and leadership of quarterback Naykee Scott. (Daily News file photo)
14. 1994 PALATKA (9-2) Title: Florida Star Conference. Head coach: Jim McCool. Victories: Ocala Forest (33-7), Daytona Beach Seabreeze (26-7), Gainesville (10-0), Bradford (6-3), Orange Park (21-0…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.