Palatka’s Andre Hill crashes through for yardage in the team’s win over Alachua Santa Fe in 1999. (Daily News file photo0

6. 1999 PALATKA (10-1) Titles: Florida Star Conference, District 3-3A. Head coach: Jim McCool. Victories: Interlachen (63-12), Lake Weir (42-0), Gainesville (28-0), Middleburg (34-6), Alachua…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.