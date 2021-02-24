Tough Hitting For Vikings

Subhead Bats muster four runs on 16 hits in going 1-2 during weekend action at John Tindall Classic at home

Florence Darlington Tech’s Patrick Baggett reacts after being called out on strikes during Saturday night’s game at Tindall Field in the John Tindall Classic, while St. Johns River catcher Jakob Runnels catches the third strike. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Jason Gonzalez, who struck out 10 batters in seven shutout innings in the game, delivers a pitch. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

The St. Johns River State College baseball team had a hard time finding its offense this weekend and the Vikings ended up going 1-2 in their own John Tindall Classic at home. On Saturday night,…