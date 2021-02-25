Vikings 0-2 in conference

Subhead SJR State loses to Sun-Lakes volleyball rival South Florida, drops to 6-2 overall

South Florida’s Andrea Colon attempts to deliver a kill over St. Johns River’s pair of Mone Gordon (14) and Kirby Mason during Wednesday’s Sun-Lakes Conference match. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

St. Johns River State College’s Dariana Luna returns the ball during Wednesday’s match against South Florida. (ANTHONY RICHARDS / Palatka Daily News)

It has been a rough start to conference play for the St. Johns River College volleyball team as the Vikings dropped to 0-2 in the Sun-Lakes Conference and 6-2 overall following a loss to South…