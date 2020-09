Subhead Palatka High starts the regular season excited to host West Nassau on Friday

Palatka High School football team players go through a tackling drill during a practice last week. (MARK BLUMENTHAL / Palatka Daily News)

Come Friday night, the long wait for the 2020 high school football season will be over. For the first time since high school sports shut down on March 14 for the rest of the 2019-20 season due to…