Subhead COVID-19 cuts down Clay, but PHS finds East Lake High for homecoming

West Nassau’s Conner Nobles runs for one of his three touchdowns as Palatka’s Roderris Passmore tries to stop him during the Sept. 4 game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Panthers will host new opponent Tarpon Springs East Lake Friday night. (ANDY HALL / Palatka Daily News)

In a matter of 100 minutes, the Palatka High School football team’s homecoming game was saved on Wednesday. It will not be the rival Clay High School Blue Devils who will make the 25-mile trip to…