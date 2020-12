Subhead Interlachen has the parts to surround star player Brown in her senior season

Interlachen’s Malea Brown has been the Daily News’ Girls Basketball Player of the Year her first three years playing for the Rams. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

They may not say it publicly, but with the makeup of the Interlachen High School girls basketball team, the motto of this year’s team could be “Win or Bust.” “You know realistically, it’s spot on,”…