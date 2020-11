Subhead After 6-24 mark in 3 seasons in charge, football coach Fells, PHS part ways

Willie Fells gives his Palatka High School football team instruction during last Friday’s state tournament playoff game against South Sumter. (GREG OYSTER / Special To The Daily News)

The enormity of the spotlight as a head football coach was not lost on Willie Fells for a moment. He knew the difference between being a coach and not being one was simply wins and losses. In the…