Public Notices Palatka Daily News 050520

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 20-100-CA



MICHAEL PETRIE, Plaintiff,



v.



UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, or OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER or AGAINST EVELYN SWINDELL, Deceased, Defendants.



NOTICE OF ACTION



TO: UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS, or OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER or AGAINST EVELYN SWINDELL, Deceased



YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet tax title on the following property in Putnam County, Florida:



A portion of E 1/2 of NE 1/4 of NW I/4, of SEC 17 OR312 P1358 (COUNTRY LIVING UNIT 1 UNREC LOT 35), (SUBJECT TO ROW ESMT OR903, P1037) as recorded in the public records of Putnam County, Florida.



Parcel Number: 17-09-23-1701-0000-0350

Address: 120 Country Living Lane,

Melrose, Florida 32666



has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on R. Kevin Sharbaugh, the plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 92, Interlachen, Florida 32148, on or before 30 days from the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.



The date of the first publication is April 28, 2020.



DATED on this 21st day of April, 2020.



KEYSER & SHARBAUGH, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

/s/ R. Kevin Sharbaugh



R. KEVIN SHARBAUGH

Florida Bar Number: 86240

Post Office Box 92

Interlachen, Florida 32148

(386) 684-4673

Fax: (386) 684-4674

sharbaugh@ks.legal

serve@ks.legal



Legal No. 00074304

04/28/20, 05/05/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA



CASE NO.: 2019-426-CP

DIVISION: 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF GAIL HEYSER,

Deceased



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of GAIL HEYSER, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 758, Palatka, Florida 32178. The name and address of the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demand against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



The date of first publication of this Notice is 28 April, 2020.



KEYSER & SHARBAUGH, P.A.

/s/ Timothy Keyser

TIMOTHY KEYSER

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 1817 40

Post Office Box 92

Interlachen, Florida 32148

(386) 684-4673

Fax: (386) 684-4674

Serve@ks.legal



Legal No. 00074378

04/28/20, 05/05/20

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION



File No. 2020-CP-178

Division 53



IN RE: ESTATE OF STEPHANIE LIN WARD, Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The administration of the estate of Stephanie Lin Ward, deceased, whose date of death was March 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.



All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.



All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.



ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.



NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.



The date of first publication of this notice is May 5, 2020.



Attorney for Personal Representative:

Dallas R. Hedstrom

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 89066

HEDSTROM & HARRIS PA

601 ST. JOHNS AVE

PALATKA, FL 32177

Telephone: (386) 385-3101

Fax: (386) 530-2794

E-Mail: dallas@hehalaw.com

Secondary E-Mail:

amanda@hehalaw.com



Personal Representative:

Cassandra Byrd

510 River St

Palatka, Florida 32177



Legal No. 00074445

05/05/20, 05/12/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Johnson's Towing & Recovery gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/29/2020, 09:00 am at 3840 Reid St Palatka, FL 32177, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Johnson's Towing & Recovery reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.



2HGED6346JH500030 1988 HOND



Legal No. 00074481

05/05/20

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to The Fictitious Name Act 865.09, Florida Statutes, that the under- signed, desiring to engage in business in Putnam County, will register with the Florida Department of State, upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice, the following name, to wit:



Eagle Eye Cycles



Under which I am (we are) engaged in business at:



569 West Peniel Road

Palatka, FL. 32177



That the names(s) of the person(s) solely interested in the said business is (are) as follows:



Chris Irizarry



Putnam County, Florida.



Legal NO.: 00074485

05/05/2020