DeSantis issues stay-at-home order

Gov. Ron DeSantis today issued a statewide stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 concerns.

The governor said he issued the order after consulting with President Trump and White House advisers, who have said that Americans need to stay home throughout April.

Putnam County's positive tests for the coronavirus remained at 13 this morning after 305 people tested.

Across Florida, the total cases were 6,955 with 87 deaths.

“Even though there are a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the order will take effect Thursday night. He said it will be directed at individuals and not businesses. He said Floridians will be allowed to obtain essential services, and people performing essential jobs will be allowed to move about.

CLICK HERE to view the order.