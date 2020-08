Adamczyk edges past Goddard

Subhead Turner wins easily, moves to November

Paul Adamczyk, center, celebrates with supporters at the Republican Party headquarters in Palatka on Tuesday.

Commissioner Terry Turner eased past Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary election.

Commissioner Buddy Goddard reacts as final results are tabulated Tuesday.

By Sarah Cavacini and Brandon D. Oliver Paul Adamczyk scraped out a win by 83 votes in the Republican District 5 Putnam County Board of Commissioners race Tuesday against current Commissioner…