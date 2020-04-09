All Covered

Body

The steps of the Tilghman House in Palatka led to a safer way of living Wednesday as members of the Palatka Art League gave hand-crafted face masks to the community.

Palatka Art League President Deb Daniels said the league has donated more than 500 masks around the community, including more than 200 to Putnam Community Medical Center. She said the art league donates the masks to help protect people from coronavirus.

“I haven’t had anybody that I know (die),” Daniels said. “I can’t imagine if somebody that I know would die.”

Masks are given away by donations only and people can take as many as they need for family and friends. They can be put in the washer and dryer to be used numerous times.

League member Debbie Grabowski said she made 170 masks for the hospital and keeps sewing masks because the community needs them.

“The angels with stethoscopes, they need them. They’re our first line of defense,” Grabowski said. “I knew I couldn’t do it myself. So, I got the art league involved.”

The art league used the time at the Tilghman House to get signatures for a petition to save the house.

Art League members are concerned they might lose the house because their lease with the city of Palatka was not renewed Jan. 1. The art league has leased the house from the city for $1 a year since the 1990s, but the league has funded all repairs.

Daniels said $13,000 was spent to fix windows and the termite problem the house had last year.

City officials have said they planned to meet with the art league in the future.

The group received 2,000 signatures on its petition to keep the house and there are residents who don’t want to see the art league moved.

“We don’t want y’all out of this house,” Palatka resident Brenda McCullough said. “This is one of the (places) I can count on.”

McCullough went to get masks from the art league Wednesday for her family. She signed the petition and said she moved away from Palatka for a short time and came back. She said she knew the art league would be here when she returned.

“This is wonderful what y’all are doing,” McCullough said as she picked out masks from the art league.

The art league also takes donations such as fabric, elastic, ribbon or thread. Donations can be given to Daniels. She can be contacted at 717-877-6298 to schedule a pickup time.