All Part of the (Voting) Process

A cart filled with sanitizing products is stationed in the Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday while election clerks Claudia Wilkinson and Vicky Dennis set up for early voting.

Election clerks Lisa Fells, Joann Vreen and Polly McCallum consider where to place another voting station while keeping it 6 feet away from the nearest station Friday at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Palatka.

Supervisor of Elections Charles Overturf III talks with election clerks Friday about keeping voting stations a safe distance from each other at the Elections Office.