Always Remember

Subhead
Rain, virus couldn’t stop 9/11 remembrance
-
The Rev. Karl Flagg leads the benediction to close the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony as rain falls Friday morning at the Putnam County Government Complex.
-
An honor guard presents flags at the beginning of Friday’s Sept. 11, 2001, remembrance ceremony as dark clouds form in the sky.
-
Scott Rea and other participants at the prayer service lift their hands in praise.
-
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Rose, right, and Capt. Chris Stallings lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the Cry Out America Patriot’s Day 9/11 service Friday at Life Church in Palatka.
-
County Commissioner Bill Pickens reads a proclamation Friday while being joined by, from left, Commissioners Larry Harvey, Jeff Rawls and Terry Turner, far right.
Rain started falling Friday morning as “Amazing Grace” was played during Putnam County’s 9/11/01 Remembrance Ceremony.
It was something the Rev. Karl Flagg did not overlook.
“Even the sky is crying…
