Blue Crab still planned for Labor Day weekend

Body

The temptations of fresh crab, local artists and booming music from the Blue Crab Festival will not be tamed as the Palatka tradition is still scheduled for September.

David Parsons, president of Palatka Young Professionals, said the festival is still planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6.

Putnam County COVID-19 cases increased to 238 during the weekend, but Parsons remains hopeful the festival will take place as scheduled.

“We’re hoping (coronavirus) will be settled down,” Parsons said.

The festival was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend but had to be moved due to coronavirus regulations. Memorial Day would have fallen within Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan and only 10 or fewer people were allowed to gather in groups. Putnam County is still in Phase 2, which allows gatherings of only 50 or fewer people.

If the Blue Crab Festival goes on, it will be the second year back after being canceled in 2018 due to financial issues. The festival has a 30-year history in Palatka and organizers said in a Facebook post they hope moving the dates “will hopefully allow us the opportunity to plan, market and fundraise for the type of festival this community truly deserves.”

When the Palatka City Commission postponed the city’s Fourth of July fireworks at a meeting last month, Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill said at the time the city may possibly partner with Palatka Young Professionals to host a fireworks display during the festival.

In addition, St. Johns River State College plans to hold its seventh annual Viking 5K Run in conjunction with the festival. The run will begin and end on the festival’s main stage.

As the festival returned in 2019, so too did the local flavors and visitors to Putnam County. Last year, thousands of people showed up for the first year back, and officials will be taking sanitation preparations for the large gathering this year. Organizers are also selling two special Blue Crab Festival shirts on the Blue Crab Festival Facebook page.

Although the festival is not until September, spaces for food vendors have already sold out, according to bluecrabfestivalpalatka.com. Parsons said there are still spots open for people who want to sell arts and crafts.

Registration can be done at bluecrabfestivalpalatka.com and booth prices start at $150.

For updates visit facebook.com/bluecrabfestivalpalatka.