Breath of Fresh Air

Body

As more businesses are allowed to reopen this week, Ravine Gardens State Park also reopened – albeit partially – to visitors Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened state parks May 4. Dunns Creek State Park in Pomona Park was on the initial reopening list, but Ravine Gardens stayed closed.

The park is undergoing renovations, and only 20% of The Ravines is open to the public.

According to signs posted around the park, the interior ravine trails, bottom portion of the ravine system and a majority of the paved loop trail will be closed to all visitors for tentatively 10 weeks.

“The closure is being enacted for public and contractor safety during the ravine stabilization and washout repair project set to begin at that time,” Park Manager Terri Owens said in a statement. “A short portion of the paved loop, approximately 0.5 miles round trip, will be left open during the project for those who wish to continue to utilize the park for walking and running.”

Social distancing is still recommended at the state park and groups should be 10 or fewer people.

Putnam County health officials reported no new coronavirus cases locally Tuesday, which the count remaining at 127. Originally, four deaths and 129 cases were reported in the county, but two cases have been transferred and numbers dropped to two deaths and 127 people having been diagnosed with the virus, health officials said.

DeSantis also allowed nail salons, hairdressers and barbershops to reopen Monday with safety protocols still being followed. Barbers and salon professionals should be wearing gloves and masks and must book clients only by appointment, according to a tweet from DeSantis’ office.

Local salons began reopening Monday and Tangles Hair Salon in Palatka posted the happy news Saturday on Facebook.

“We are only able to work on one person at a time and have to make time in between for proper cleaning,” the post read. “We miss you all and value your needs, so just (bear) with us as we are trying to get back in touch with everyone.”

Salon staff members are recommending people wear a mask. Clients should also stay in the car in many places until a stylist notifies them it’s OK to enter and should come alone out of concern for social distancing guidelines.

A total of 2,436 people have been tested in Putnam County as of Tuesday with 2,307 tests returning negative and two pending, according to floridadisaster.org.

Employees at the tHairapy Centre in Palatka also posted a message for their clients.

“We will be reopening this week. Please continue to be patient with us during this time and feel free to reach out to your stylist to schedule your next appointment. We look forward to seeing you all soon,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida was 41,923 Tuesday with 1,779 deaths reported statewide, according to floridadisaster.org.

If residents have questions regarding coronavirus, the county hotline is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily and can be reached at 329-1904.