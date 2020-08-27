Business owners, protester reacts to statue decision

-
Tevel Adams, co-organizer of two protests calling for the removal of a Confederate monument, speaks during an August demonstration.
-
Angela Murtagh, owner of Angela’s of Palatka, says she was never worried about protest destruction but was happy to see the monument will be relocated.
Two downtown Palatka business owners said Wednesday they never worried about protesters damaging their shops when people demonstrated at the Putnam County Courthouse.
Comments from Graphics II…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.