Camps Back in Session

Summer camps can reopen after shutting down because of coronavirus and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two for students this year.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Summer Camp will be in Barberville and the Police Athletic League will be hosted in Interlachen and Crescent City.

The youth ranch camp will be held July 26-31 and for children ages 10- to 15-years-old, there will be camping for a week, swimming, playing sports and making arts and crafts all for free. The camp will be at half-capacity due to coronavirus, but the Putnam County Sherriff’s Office is partnering with the camp by having local youth resource officers as counselors.

“(Kids) may know their youth resource deputy but not feel comfortable, and after a week of participating and hanging out and being a counselor, it’s sort of community policing at its best,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Allison Waters-Merritt said.

In the past, campers have visited DeLeon Springs, gone kayaking and climbed obstacle courses, Waters-Merritt said.

She said the camp is great for kids who don’t have the ability to travel anywhere this summer, and every meal will be provided. Last year, 10 kids attended the camp and Waters-Merritt said she doesn’t think enough people knew about the camp to go.

The only thing required is a physical from each child before attending camp.

Waters-Merritt said one purpose of the camp is to help children become more comfortable approaching their youth resource officer.

“We want our youth to feel comfortable if they see something or if something’s happening to approach the deputies,” Waters-Merritt said.

To register for the ranch camp, visit youthranches.org or call 842-5501.

The PAL summer camp is a 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. day camp June 22-July 10. Children should be 8- to 15-years-old and the cost is $15.

Breakfast and lunch is provided each day and campers can play sports and craft. Waters-Merritt said the camp is encouraging “positive bonding with law officers.”

Each location can take 50 participants and temperature checks will be taken daily.

For more information, call 329-1231.