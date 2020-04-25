Chamber urging local businesses to apply for loan programs

Body

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce wants to ensure all eligible businesses in the county are ready to apply for the Payroll Protection Program and/or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan with their bank or credit union when the programs are reopened.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday on additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs under the CARES Act.

President Donald Trump signed the $486 billion bill aimed at coronavirus aid Friday.

The chamber said programs will be funded, however, the Small Business Administration will process applications that were submitted in the first round prior to opening the portal for new applications.

Businesses that have already applied for the Payroll Protection Program should contact their lender to ensure their application has been submitted for the renewed funds.

Businesses applying for the disaster loan can check on the status of the loan with the Small Business Administration by calling 800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

More information can be found at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.