Commissioners vote to move statue

Subhead
Rawls votes against motion after wanting to include issue on general election ballot
Protesters arrived at the Putnam County Courthouse on Tuesday to show support for keeping the Confederate monument at its current location.
Protesters Mario Fulgium and Jessie Spivey carried flags and signs when they and about 20 people gathered at the Putnam County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the relocation of the Confederate statue.
By Sarah Cavacini and Nick Blank
Palatka Daily News
scavacini@palatkadailynews.com
nblank@palatkadailynews.com
The Putnam County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday to move the…
