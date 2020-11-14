Confederate Monument Reaction

Protesters gather at the Putnam County Courthouse in June to advocate for the relocation of the statue honoring Confederate soldiers.

The Rev. Karl Flagg, a former county commissioner, speaks during the PEACE in the STREETS rally in June, where protesters gathered at the Putnam County Courthouse to call for the relocation of the Confederate monument that sits at the property.

PEACE in the STREETS protest organizers Dar’Nesha Leonard and Tevel Adams speak to the crowd about why they think the Confederate monument should be removed from the Putnam County Courthouse lawn.