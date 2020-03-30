Coronavirus cases remain at 12 in Putnam County

Body

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County held steady Friday at 12, while the number of cases statewide climbed above 3,000.

Although no new cases were reported, one company is helping Putnam Community Medical Center prepare if the coronavirus does continue spreading. Harbor Freight Tools will donate personal protective equipment to help hospital personnel during the coronavirus pandemic. Harbor Freight has a store in Palatka on State Road 19.

Although there is no exact number of the amount of equipment being presented, Putnam Community CEO Mark Dooley said two pallets of protective gear is expected to arrive Monday

“We currently are well stocked with personal protective equipment. Given the uncertainty of when we may see a surge of patients, we are very thankful for the generous offer from Harbor Freight,” Dooley said in a statement. “This is a great example of community partners working together to assure we remain prepared for whatever comes our way during this difficult time.”

Harbor Freight Spokesman Craig Hoffman said the company sells a lot of the gear hospitals need such as nitrile gloves and face masks.

“The men and women on the frontlines fighting this pandemic really need it,” Hoffman said.

An application was posted online for hospitals and hospital workers to apply for help Sunday. The company received 13,000 hospital applications and 43,000 email recommendations from customers, according to Harbor Freight’s website.

Hoffman said more than 44 million pairs of gloves will be donated to hospitals along with hundreds of thousands of masks and face shields. Harbor Freight is helping more than 1,000 communities and supplies have already started being distributed.

“We are deeply grateful for the enormous efforts of those caring for those inflicted with COVID-19 and for everyone fighting to limit its spread,” CEO and Founder Eric Smidt said in a statement. “The days ahead will be challenging, but together we will get through this fight.”

As the number of Florida cases reached 3,198, 46 deaths have been reported in the state, according to floridadisaster.org. There have been no deaths in Putnam County.

In Putnam County, 188 people have been tested, with 176 results coming back negative.

A health advisory was released Wednesday advising residents 65 years of age or older and people with underlying health conditions to stay home as often as possible to ensure healthy conditions.

County Commissioner Terry Turner and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach spoke Thursday in a video released by the sheriff’s office and informed residents their safety is the highest concern for county officials.

“We’re here throughout this COVID-19 pandemic to support you,” DeLoach said. “At this time there are still no curfews in Putnam County. We want our community to be able to move about as needed.”

In other news Friday:

Many gas prices have fallen below $2 around the county, including:

$1.96 Shell, 624 State Road 19 in Palatka.

$1.95 Sunoco, 2600 Reid Street in Palatka.

$1.99 Mobil, 900 Reid Street in Palatka.

Hitchcock’s Market in East Palatka, Interlachen and Keystone Heights will be giving away free meals to families in need at noon today.

The Putnam County call center dedicated to answering coronavirus questions is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. and residents can call 329-1904.

“Together we can get through this and these upcoming days and weeks,” DeLoach said.