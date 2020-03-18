Coronavirus Closures Continue

Body

Students will have an extended spring break pushed back even further, with Gov. Ron DeSantis canceling K-12 classes throughout the state until at least the middle of next month.

During a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis announced all schools in the state will be closed until April 15. He also said all standardized testing in the state is canceled for the year.

“There are more questions than answers right now,” Putnam County Superintendent Rick Surrency said. “Our school staff is meeting every day, and I appreciate the patience of students and parents as we try to make sure they have the most up-to-date information.”

DeSantis said grades for K-12 will not be calculated for the 2019-2020 school year and parents will have the option to keep their students in the same grade for the 2020-2021 school year. He instructed all school districts to use unspent 2019-2020 funds to help low-income students get digital devices and internet connection so they can do classes online.

“This is the first time that I can recall that anything like this has happened,” Surrency said. “We’re getting more information on what the promotional criteria to graduate and to go to the next grade looks like from the state.”

DeSantis said the state will continue to cancel classes on a two-week basis as needed.

Surrency said the school district is working on an instructional continuity plan, which he hopes to announce later this week. He said he has been in communication with other school districts to determine what the best practices are to continue educating Putnam County students.

According to Surrency, the school district will provide free breakfast and lunch to students who are 18 and younger March 24 to April 15 through its food services program. He said he is unsure whether events such as proms or graduations will happen this year.

“I’m not real optimistic that any of that stuff will happen,” Surrency said. “The worse thing I can do is prematurely cancel it, though. We’re on a wait-and-see situation.”