Count the same as new COVID death reported

Ravine Gardens State Park in Palatka reopened Monday as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis moving Florida into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

Putnam County reported another COVID death as an 84-year-old Putnam woman was reported dead Saturday, but the number of virus deaths remains at 41 because one case was removed “after investigation,”…