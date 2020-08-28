County continues park renovations

  • Riley Davis, 7, is one of the first kids to test out the new Project P.L.A.Y. in Palatka earlier this month.
    Riley Davis, 7, is one of the first kids to test out the new Project P.L.A.Y. in Palatka earlier this month.
  • Georgetown Park received new playground equipment, picnic tables and a pavillion earlier this year.
    Georgetown Park received new playground equipment, picnic tables and a pavillion earlier this year.
Project P.L.A.Y. in Palatka has been open for two weeks but work on additional county parks hasn’t stopped.  During a Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, General Services Director…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.