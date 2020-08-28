County continues park renovations

Riley Davis, 7, is one of the first kids to test out the new Project P.L.A.Y. in Palatka earlier this month.

Georgetown Park received new playground equipment, picnic tables and a pavillion earlier this year.

Project P.L.A.Y. in Palatka has been open for two weeks but work on additional county parks hasn’t stopped. During a Putnam County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, General Services Director…