County eyes regulations for internet cafés

Sweepstakes Lucky Fish Tables, 3204 Crill Ave. in Palatka, is one of several internet cafés facing scrutiny from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach expresses his frustration with internet cafés during a county commission meeting in November.

Putnam County has a tenuous relationship with internet cafés, where adults commonly gamble, but an ordinance regulating the businesses will go before the Planning Commission. At a workshop earlier…