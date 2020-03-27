County virus cases more than double

Body



The number of positive coronavirus cases in Putnam County rose to 12 Thursday evening and Interlachen made up two-thirds of confirmed cases with eight people diagnosed.

The Florida Department of Health reported 188 residents have been tested in the county with 150 negative results and 26 pending.



The youngest case in Putnam County is a 22-year-old male, followed by a 23-year-old female.

COVID-19 cases in Putnam County increased by seven Thursday, with five reported previously.

With the increase in numbers, Putnam Community Medical Center CEO Mark Dooley said the hospital is making some changes.

“In order to help curtail the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Putnam County, PCMC has implemented a no visitor policy effective immediately,” Dooley said in an email. “Exceptions may be granted for patients who are nearing end of life; however, for other patients we are encouraging and will assist with visits via FaceTime or other video means. We remain prepared to care for all patients in the community who seek our services.”

The no visitor policy was already implemented in local nursing homes because people aged 65 or older or with underlying medical conditions could suffer the most harm from the coronavirus.

The first positive case in the county was identified to be Putnam Community emergency room doctor Bold R. Hood.

Dooley was unable to respond to the question of how many people the doctor may have been in contact with before he was removed from the hospital.

“When hospital administrators found out a provider had been exhibiting symptoms, the provider was removed from all work at the hospital,” Dooley said.

“All patients and employees who were potentially exposed had information forwarded to the Department of Health, who investigated and advised each person accordingly.”

A public health advisory was released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health and Scott Rivkees, state surgeon general and state health adviser, to people with underlying health conditions and older individuals.

“All individuals over the age of 65 and all individuals of any age with high-risk conditions should remain in their residence and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID19,” the report stated.

Putnam County offices closed doors Tuesday, but business can still be done by appointment, phone or online.

County Commission Chairman Terry Turner and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach stressed the importance of staying healthy in a video Thursday by washing your hands and self-isolating.

“This virus can affect anyone at any age,” Turner said.

“We want you to remain safe and we cannot stress enough the importance of remaining vigilant.”

He advised residents who can work from home to do so and if residents have questions about the virus, the Putnam County call center is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 329-1904.