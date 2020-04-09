Crescent city boosts patrols as pandemic continues

Body

CRESCENT CITY– A flashing sign down Summit Street reads “Help ‘Slow the Spread’” to remind residents the importance of hygiene during coronavirus.

Mark Carman, chief of the Crescent City Police Department, said his officers started extra patrolling when the pandemic began to let residents know the police are still out there and taking care of residents.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Carman said. “Everyone’s pitching in and doing their best.”

He said the police department also partnered with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to help people who could not shop on their own. Officers delivered groceries to people who could not leave their houses.

Carman said he wants to start a program to reach out to and check on people who cannot leave their home due to health issues.

Mayor Brett Peterson said he and other city officials are practicing state and county guidelines during the virus.

Putnam County reported 20 cases of coronavirus was of 6 p.m. Tuesday and only one case ‘came from Crescent City.

“We have to keep vigilant,” Peterson said. “We have to keep social distancing, which has gotten us this far until we are in the clear.”

He said playgrounds, park bathrooms and the basketball court at North Park are closed to the public, but city parks and boating ramps are still open.

Putnam County officials made the decisions to close county parks and all library branches March 24 in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health reported 592 people in the county were tested with 565 cases coming back negative and seven cases pending as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Putnam County is also encouraging residents to maintain a social distance of 6 feet, wash hands for at least 20 seconds and stay at home as often as possible.

In Crescent City, officers continue to drive around the city and wave to people to let everyone know the police department continues to serve the community, Carman said.

“We’re still out there,” he said. “We didn’t forget about (residents).”