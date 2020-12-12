Department in Crisis?

Subhead
Stories conflict on whether police chief roughed up officer
-
Former Crescent City Police Chief Mark Carman speaks during a commission meeting in 2019. Carman retired in September 2020.
-
Crescent City Police Department officer Ashley Moczul shows a bruise on her arm she alleges she received after former police Chief Mark Carman grabbed her while both were on duty.
-
Crescent City Police Chief Mark Carman discusses some issues with Sgt. Chad Ward and Officer Ashley Moczul in his office in June 2019. Moczul has since accused the former police chief of grabbing her arm to the point of bruising.
-
Michael Esposito, the city manager of Crescent City, discusses the future of the city’s law enforcement Thursday night.
By Sarah Cavacini
Palatka Daily News
scavacini@palatkadailynews.com
CRESCENT CITY – Adding to the existing drama involving the Crescent City Police Department, the former police chief has been…
