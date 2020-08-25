District ensures students get meals safely

Mellon Elementary School Principal Libby Weaver greets socially-distanced fifth-graders at lunch Monday. The school switched its cafeteria tables with individual desks for students. Putnam County School District schools reopened Monday and have students to feed, whether it’s socially distanced in cafeterias and classrooms or by parents picking up meals at schools. Director of… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.