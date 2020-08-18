District reports drop in water usage over decade

  • The St. Johns River Water Management District headquarters in Palatka connected to reclaimed water in 2010.
  • The St. Johns River Water Management District reported a 9% decrease in water usage from 2000-2009 to 2010-2019 in its 18-county area.
Water usage in the St. Johns River Water Management District was lowered by 9% from 2010 to 2019 compared to 2000 to 2009, the district announced. The 18-county district’s population, which includes…

