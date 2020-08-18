District reports drop in water usage over decade

The St. Johns River Water Management District headquarters in Palatka connected to reclaimed water in 2010.

The St. Johns River Water Management District reported a 9% decrease in water usage from 2000-2009 to 2010-2019 in its 18-county area.

Water usage in the St. Johns River Water Management District was lowered by 9% from 2010 to 2019 compared to 2000 to 2009, the district announced. The 18-county district’s population, which includes…