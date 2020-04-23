Everybody Dance Now

Body

Local restaurant workers are cutting a rug for their customers in a dance-off video challenge called Restaurant Wars.

The motivation behind the videos was to have a little fun during the coronavirus pandemic and let customers know their favorite restaurants are still open for takeout.

C.P. Deli & More began the challenge and owner Amber Wilkinson said her staff started out by making a rap about the restaurant. It turned into a video challenge on TikTok, a social media app to create 15- to 60-second videos.

“It was just to lift people’s spirits,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve heard some people comment about it. They really like (that) it’s something fun (during) the quarantine.”

From the deli, it spiraled to other local restaurants such as Angel’s Dining Car, Bradley’s restaurant, Niko’s Pizza, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, all in Palatka, and Musselwhite’s in East Palatka.

“It just kind of took off,” Beef ‘O’ Brady’s employee Trisha Thompson said.

She was in the video where the restaurant team did skits such as the chicken dance and pretended to be rapper Cardi B.

“It was just something fun we all did,” Thompson said.

Corky Bell’s in East Palatka posted their challenge video, dancing to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, as a way to say restaurant employees will survive quarantine.

“Just a little fun started by CP Deli in Palatka. … All in good fun! We love and support all of our local restaurant peeps,” Corky Bell’s employees said on a Facebook post.

Bradley’s challenged Renegades on the River in Crescent City and the video response is yet to come. Renegades employee Brandy Nugent confirmed she and other employees are up for the challenge.

“We are going to respond,” Nugent said. “We’re doing (our video) Monday at 11 a.m.”