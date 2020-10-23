Firefighters in Training

Subhead Palatka Fire recruits get two-week crash course

Firefighter rookies Cane Willsey, front, and Marcus Wilson advance a hose line and spray it during a two-week training program where new recruits are prepared for job readiness.

New recruits at the Palatka Fire Department prepare a metro load to put on the fire truck. Kneeling, from left, are rookies Marcus Wilson and Cane Willsey and firefighter/EMT Mike Vogel. Standing are engineer Stephen Barker, left, and rookie Jacob O’Connor.

Palatka Fire Department recruits Cane Willsey, front, and Marcus Wilson advance a hose line.

Positively Putnam FL

The Palatka Fire Department is regularly on the hunt for new recruits. The trainees’ two-week crash course with the department began Monday. They learn about hoselines, locations, the trucks,…