First Virus Death Reported in Putnam

By Sarah Cavacini and Wayne Smith

A 54-year-old Palatka man on Friday became the first Putnam County resident to die from coronavirus, but the Department of Health in Putnam County said the person had not been quarantined at Putnam Community Medical Center.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, said the victim died from COVID-19 complications. She stressed isolation for anyone who thinks they have any symptoms of the virus.

“I cannot express how important it is to self-isolate, how important it is to call your provider if your symptoms worsen,” Garcia said.

“It’s just sad for us and a 54-year-old is just a shock. It’s one of those times when we really have to push individuals to do the right thing and do social distancing and to remember if they have symptoms, to try to reach their provider.”

As of Friday evening, the total number of coronavirus cases in Putnam County grew to 15 with 395 negative case results and five pending.

Health officials said the 15th Putnam resident, a 55-year-old Palatka man, was diagnosed Friday.

According to the Department of Health, eight of the 15 county cases were in Interlachen, six in Palatka and one in Crescent City.

In an email to the Daily News, Putnam Community Medical Center CEO Mark Dooley said the man who died was hospitalized in another county.

“To date, including (Friday), we have had no inpatients at Putnam test positive,” Dooley said.

The Department of Health’s report at 6 p.m. Friday said two of the positive cases in the county required hospitalization. The report did not provide the location of the hospitalizations.

Garcia said if people are showing any signs of difficulty breathing, coughing or fever, they should isolate and get tested.

Testing can be done by contacting the Putnam County hotline for coronavirus at 329-1904. The center is open 8a.m. – 8p.m. daily to answer all questions regarding COVID-19.

Express Medical Group in the county is also testing for the virus. If people are experiencing symptoms, they can call one of the Palatka offices at 326-0575 to set up a conference call and testing.

Testing can usually be done from a person’s car, but if a test is done, isolation for 48 hours is required until results come back.

“We know we want to be with our family members, and at the same time we really need to do the right thing,” Garcia said. “That is to make sure that individual who thinks they’re sick or feeling sick isolate. If their symptoms change, they should call their doctor.”

Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill said the Palatka victim was a close friend who owned a business in Putnam County. Hill also said he learned Friday an aunt and a former college football teammate, both of whom live outside Putnam, died from the virus.

“My heart goes out to his family, his widow and his kids,” Hill said of the Palatka victim. “I hope that we are all learning from every episode that takes place.”

Hill again stressed the crucial need for residents to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, which went into effect Friday. Residents are advised to leave their houses only for essential business, such as grocery shopping or medical appointments.

“I hope the reality of what COVID-19 is will be seen by this community,” Hill said. “There are a growing number of people being infected and people being quarantined.

“People need to stay home as much as they can. That message has to be loud and clear.”

Hill said he has heard projections Florida may reach 136 deaths per day by May 3. As of 6 p.m. Friday, Florida had 10,268 cases, according to the Department of Health, with 170 deaths reported.

“People are saying, ‘This can’t happen to me,’ but it’s affecting people all over the world,” Hill said. “Until we stay in the house and listen to the shelter orders, we can’t break the curve.

“When you minimize the amount of contact, you destroy the curve and we can get back to normal a lot faster. It’s all over the place. We just have to be prayerful and honor the executive orders coming out right now.”

State Rep. Bobby Payne of Palatka said he was “very sad” to hear of the death Friday morning. He said Putnam and other rural counties still have relatively low numbers statewide for those testing positive for the virus.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of our citizens to adhere to the governor’s executive order to stay home,” Payne said. “Essential infrastructure workers only as listed in Order 20-91.”

Garcia said health officials still did not know enough about the virus to tell people the initial symptoms of the virus they might experience.

“Everybody’s body types are different, so everybody’s onset might be a little different,” Garcia said.

“If you get a fever, cough or any kind of respiratory symptoms, you really need to reach out to your doctor,” Garcia said. “Anyone with any symptom should definitely call the call center immediately.”

Garcia said those who are tested will be isolated for 14 days until cleared by the Department of Health.

“Until we clear you, you cannot return to work or do other things,” Garcia said.

Garcia said two of the county residents with positive cases have recovered from symptoms but are still being monitored by the Department of Health.

“What people need to understand is that the virus does not spread by itself,” Garcia said. “People are spreading the virus. Stay home if you are sick. Please be a hero and isolate.”

Also on Friday:

– The Department of Health launched a survey, StrongerThanC-19, designed to aid Florida as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. State residents are encouraged to do their part in helping Florida flatten the curve by anonymously answering questions that range from age and residency, to recent travel, to potential COVID-19 contact. Visit strongerthanc19.com to access the survey.

– Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, said Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also urged residents to be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.