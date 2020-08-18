Free Testing Available

Subhead Local health officials report 3 more virus deaths during weekend

Health officials check in residents Sunday afternoon for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. Drive-thru testing is scheduled again 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. today at the fairgrounds.

Putnam County remained at 1,611 coronavirus cases Monday despite three duplicate cases found in the data. Mary Garcia, administrator for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said in an…