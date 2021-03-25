A Fresh Coat of Paint

-
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Cliff Lyda stands Wednesday afternoon inside the revamped sanctuary, where the church’s organ, among other features and fixtures, has been refurbished.
The First Presbyterian Church bell sits on Second Street Wednesday as it is refurbished in a long process that required removing the bell with a crane.
First Presbyterian Church Pastor Cliff Lyda stands inside the revamped sanctuary Wednesday.
Commuters crossing Memorial Bridge on Wednesday were greeted by a strange sight of First Presbyterian Church’s bell tower without a bell.
The bell was placed to the side of Second Street, where…
