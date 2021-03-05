‘He was a light in the community’

Subhead
Longtime Welaka Councilman Washington dies at 82
-
Longtime Welaka Councilman Willie Washington stands outside Town Hall in February. Washington died Wednesday.
-
Carol Sumpter, Karen Dorse and Kathy Washington stand Thursday outside a room at Welaka Town Hall named for their father.
WELAKA – Putnam County’s first Black deputy constable, longtime councilman and former Welaka police chief died Wednesday.
Willie Washington Jr., 82, was a Putnam County native and a man who…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.