Health department clarifies age of recent death

Body

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Department of Health in Putnam County.

The department also said a coronavirus-related death was incorrectly reported Thursday. The county’s fifth reported death was corrected Friday to a 74-year-old man from Crescent City. The department originally reported the victim was a 51-year-old Palatka man.

Mary Garcia, administrator for the Department of Health in Putnam County, said the death was reported wrong by the agency.

“I review all the data each morning and discovered the error,” Garcia said in an email. “I reviewed with my team early (Friday) and confirmed the error.”

The total number of tests conducted in Putnam County was 3,627 by Friday, with 3,476 tests returning negative.

Florida COVID-19 cases grew to 54,497 Friday with 2,413 reported deaths.