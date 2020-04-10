Body

Five months after hiring Bill Shanahan as city manager, the Palatka City Commission fired him Thursday night.

Shanahan was dismissed after a 3-2 commission vote during the city’s first online meeting. Commissioner Rufus Borom made the motion, it was seconded by Commissioner Tammie McCaskill and agreed upon by Vice Mayor Mary Lawson Brown.

Borom refused to provide any further explanation during the meeting, citing a clause in Shanahan’s contract that stated the city manager could be terminated with or without cause during his 180-day probationary period.

Shanahan was appointed city manager Oct. 4, 2019, and began work a month later.

“I don’t have anything to discuss,” Borom said. “… He’s not good for our city.”

Reached later Thursday night, Borom said, “(Shanahan) worked for all the commissioners and the mayor. There were a number of different things. He knows why he’s being dismissed.”

“It was just basically time to go in a different direction and where we don’t get caught up going past the probationary period, which would have cost the city a lot more money.”

Shanahan declined to comment Thursday night but told the Daily News in a text message he would comment today.

Although the three commissioners didn’t go into detail about why they wanted to send the city manager packing after barely 100 days in office, Brown alluded to the recent retirement of former City Clerk Betsy Driggers.

After a city investigation into alleged racist comments about commissioners and city staff members as well as inappropriate comments about and behavior toward city employees, it was announced in March Driggers would be retiring.

“I’d like to have some discussion on it,” Brown said. “I was unhappy with how Betsy’s termination was handled.”

During the meeting, city officials said she’s still employed with the city as a consultant, but her final day would be April 22.

Mayor Terrill Hill and Commissioner Justin Campbell voted against the idea. Hill said he was opposed to the motion because Palatka has fired multiple city managers in the past.

“I’m just at the point where I’m looking for some continuity around here,” Hill said. “I will say this is a shocker.”

Campbell agreed with Hill’s sentiments, saying the city should not be making such drastic decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What do you do if you don’t have anyone serving in this capacity?” Campbell asked.

Borom suggested City Attorney Don Holmes take over as interim city manager. Unlike the dismissal of Shanahan, commissioners unanimously approved this motion.

“I’m willing to help in any capacity I can,” Holmes said.

Shanahan’s firing and the naming of Holmes means Palatka has had five people as city manager or interim city manager in fewer than two years.

Zeriah Folston, the full-time city manager prior to Bill Shanahan, was fired in July 2018 after McCaskill proposed his dismissal. Folston was city manager for only five months.

After Folston’s dismissal, Driggers served as interim city manager while the city searched twice for a Folston’s full-time replacement. Lee Garner was hired as interim city manager in July 2019.

Despite Garner applying for the full-time position, Shanahan, who was scheduled to make $120,000 annually, was selected last fall.

Holmes said because Shanahan was in his probationary period, the city commission could fire him with a majority vote. He said Shanahan’s probation would have ended May 4.

Holmes began serving as the interim city manager immediately, but his salary wasn’t disclosed during the meeting. Hill said negotiations for the interim city manager do not have to take place publicly.

Borom wasn’t done making motions. He proposed the city put a freeze on hiring and giving raises to employees until Palatka finds a new city manager.

Hill said that decision would be unwise, noting the city needs to be able to employ people for critical positions.

“It shouldn’t require the commission to reconvene to ensure we’re meeting our basic needs,” Hill said.

Borom withdrew the motion, which was initially seconded by McCaskill.

McCaskill also suggested the city hire a senior adviser to help Holmes transition into his position as interim city manager.

Hill said that would be a “waste of money.” The motion, which was seconded by Brown, was not passed.

After the meeting, Hill expressed further surprise at Shanahan’s firing.

“We’re back to where we were six months ago,” Hill said.

Hill said he thought Shanahan was doing a good job but refused to question the opinions of the commissioners who voted to remove him from the position. He said he is sure Palatka and its city commission will get past this development.

“While we don’t always agree, we have to continually move forward,” Hill said.

Wayne Smith contributed to this report.