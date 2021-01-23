Highlighting the Best

The following elementary school teachers have been nominated for Teacher of the Year: Browning-Pearce Elementary’s Amanda Fryer, Interlachen Elementary’s Ginger Sellers, James A. Long Elementary School’s Shea Freeman, Kelley Smith Elementary’s Ginger Jordan, Mellon Elementary’s Amber Hutcheson, Melrose Elementary’s Angela Lynn Semione, Middleton-Burney Elementary School’s Sonya Moody, Moseley Elementary’s Ryan Davis and Ochwilla Elementary Wanda Gallmon.

C.H. Price Middle School’s Cynthia Lehtinen, C.L. Overturf Jr. Sixth Grade Center’s Tracy Cherry, Miller Middle’s Kerry Paul, Jenkins Middle School’s Nancy Scaglione and Putnam Academy of Arts and Sciences’ Christina Griffis were nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Crescent City High’s Wylie Bergbower, Interlachen High School’s Edward Smith, Palatka High School’s Alexis Strickland-Tilton and Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High’s Andrew Belcher round out the list of this year’s Teacher of the Year nominees.

The following (some not pictured) were nominated for District-Related Employee of the Year: Bailey Kersey, exceptional student education; Steven Carter, Maintenance Department; Zachary Willis, IT Department, Jackie Smith, district office; and transportation employees Andrew Sekel III, Sharon Lewis and Erika Clemons.

Browning-Pearce Elementary’s Carla Maddox, Interlachen Elementary’s Juan Soto, James A. Long Elementary School’s Amy Futch, Kelley Smith Elementary’s Robbie Charles, Mellon Elementary’s Jennifer Rawski, Melrose Elementary’s Carrie Cribbs, Middleton-Burney Elementary’s Elizabeth Hoilman, Moseley Elementary’s Michelle Stadling and Ochwilla Elementary’s Jessica Suttles were nominated for School-Related Employee of the Year.

C.H. Price Middle School’s Yvette Perez, C.L. Overturf Jr. Sixth Grade Center’s Jesse Crews, Miller Middle’s Lillian Sermon, Jenkins Middle School’s Brandy Mashburn and Putnam Academy of Arts and Sciences’ Samantha Ditto were nominated for School-Related Employee of the Year.