Hitting the Trails

Subhead Popular venue expecting busy holiday season

Four people ride a utility-terrain vehicle through the mud on Labor Day weekend this year at Hog Waller.

Two children ride on the back of an all-terrain vehicle at Hog Waller, which expects to attract an influx of people later in the month.

Hog Waller is prepping for its busy holiday season that will potentially draw hundreds, where all-terrain vehicles and trucks cut through trails and mud for two weekends this month. The popular…