Holiday Shopping Spree

Subhead
Gift program makes for a very merry Christmas
A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps a local child pick out clothes for Christmas on Sunday as part of the second annual Shop with a Deputy, where the agency partners with the Guardian ad Litem program to make sure children in foster care have gifts for Christmas.
A local child looks over the new Nerf gun he picked out for Christmas while a sheriff’s office deputy throws bunny ears as they check out Sunday at Walmart.
A deputy discusses a purchase while taking local kids shopping on Sunday.
A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy holds up a sweater a local child considered buying Sunday as part of the annual Shop with a Deputy event.
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies decked in Santa Claus hats helped local foster children Sunday have a merry Christmas.
Deputies took nine children to Walmart in Palatka, where they could…
