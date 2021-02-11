Hooked on Safety

Precautions in place for Bassmaster Elite Series event

  • A Bassmaster Elite Series pro leaves the Palatka Riverfront after checking in Wednesday with his boat for the tournament, which begins today. Bassmaster has taken several precautions against COVID-19, including asking fans to mask up.
    A Bassmaster Elite Series pro leaves the Palatka Riverfront after checking in Wednesday with his boat for the tournament, which begins today. Bassmaster has taken several precautions against COVID-19, including asking fans to mask up.
  • A Bassmaster sign at the Palatka Riverfront informs visitors not to enter if they’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 or experienced any symptoms.
    A Bassmaster sign at the Palatka Riverfront informs visitors not to enter if they’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 or experienced any symptoms.
  • Positively Putnam FL
    Positively Putnam FL
The Palatka Riverfront has been lively this week for the first time in a long while due to the arrival of anglers and fans for the 2021 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River.  Operating a large…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.