Hooked on Safety

Subhead Precautions in place for Bassmaster Elite Series event

A Bassmaster Elite Series pro leaves the Palatka Riverfront after checking in Wednesday with his boat for the tournament, which begins today. Bassmaster has taken several precautions against COVID-19, including asking fans to mask up.

A Bassmaster sign at the Palatka Riverfront informs visitors not to enter if they’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 or experienced any symptoms.

Positively Putnam FL

The Palatka Riverfront has been lively this week for the first time in a long while due to the arrival of anglers and fans for the 2021 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River. Operating a large…