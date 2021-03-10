Life-Saving Tests

Body

Kim and Bobby Daley know all too well the importance of blood screenings in detecting health problems.

That’s because Kim Daley credits taking part in a Rotary Club of Palatka Blood Screening for potentially saving her husband’s life after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I convinced him several years ago to participate in the blood screening,” Kim Daley said of her husband. “He says he didn’t appreciate the value of the test at the time as we were both much younger.

“The second year, we did the test again and his (test) came back with something highlighted. Following up on the recommendations from the screening, my fiancé at the time was diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

Bobby Daley was immediately referred for surgery, followed by radiation.

“His prognosis would have been much different if we’d waited to test again the next year,” Kim Daley said. “I am so very thankful for this early diagnosis and a clean bill of health for my husband. Had it not been for Rotary screening, our lives could have changed forever.”

Bobby Daley agrees. The 67-year-old Palatka native and pharmacist agreed to take part in the blood screening 20 years ago and did a PSA screening as well. The PSA blood test is used primarily to screen for prostate cancer.

“I got the results back and it had a note on it to watch the levels, which were a little on the high side of normal,” Bobby Daley said. “In the meantime, I had a house fire and didn’t follow up on it.

“The next year, I did it again and there was another note saying to have my PSA checked as it had gone up slightly. I followed up immediately because they said it could be aggressive at my age at the time.”

Bobby Daley wound up at the Mayo Clinic for surgery and radiation. With no signs of cancer today, he and his wife have continued to participate in the Rotary blood screenings.

“Here it is 20 years later and everything is fine,” he said. “Prior to that screening, I had zero symptoms of anything. Had it not been for a screening, who knows how long someone could go and not get in the danger zone. I thank Kim for opening my eyes to the screenings.”

The Rotary Club of Palatka is marking its 25th anniversary of conducting the blood screenings this year. The club has six more blood screenings scheduled during this and next month. The next one is 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Hall, 123 N. Second St. in Palatka. Westminster will be the site of more screenings March 27, April 10 and April 24.

Screenings are also scheduled March 20 at the Interlachen library and April 17 at the Crescent City library. Participants can schedule appointments or find out more information at palatkarotary.com or by emailing palatkarotary@gmail.com.

The cost is $50 for a complete blood screening profile. Other screenings are available as well, including the PSA.

Rotary Club member Shann Purinton said the tests are offered for a fraction of what the normal cost would be thanks to a continuing partnership with Putnam Community Medical Center.

“The hospital has been with us from the very beginning and their support has been essential,” Purinton said. “We were looking for a new project to serve the community and it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years.

“It’s offered at a much-reduced cost than if someone had to pay for it without insurance and a lot of people don’t have insurance. It’s a life-saving thing.”

Purinton said residents appreciate the value of the screenings. She estimates about 500 people have participated each year, with as many as 2,000 getting screened one year.

“I think it’s made a difference in promoting awareness of certain indicators,” Purinton said. “We thank the hospital and the hospital lab’s support. The phlebotomist takes the blood vials back to the hospital immediately for processing.

“We’re glad to do something to help the community and people have been extremely grateful for it.”

Kim Daley is grateful the Rotary Club of Palatka continues to offer the screenings for the community.

“Twenty-five years of commitment to our county is a wonderful way to raise funds for the many other activities for the club,” she said. “To say it’s anything less than a blessing would be an understatement. Good health cannot be replaced and prevention and testing is key.”

