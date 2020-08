Body

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Palatka late Friday. The Palatka Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday near 1400 Washington Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Palatka police continue to investigate and no further additional information was available.

The police department said the shooting was not related to protest events scheduled Saturday afternoon in Palatka.