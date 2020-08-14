Mission Accomplished

Subhead E.H. Miller celebrates 12 graduating students

Ansley Hall delivers the keynote speech during E.H. Miller’s graduation ceremony Thursday morning honoring the school’s 12 graduates.

Evan Hammock celebrates as he prepares to receive his diploma.

E.H. Miller graduate Judson Rollson shows off his diploma Thursday.

E.H. Miller graduate Aaron Exum smiles after receiving his diploma Thursday.

A socially distanced crowd of families and staff from Eleanor H. Miller School said goodbye to 12 graduating students Thursday morning in the school’s courtyard. Principal Tracy Taylor she has seen…