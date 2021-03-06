Officially taking office in Welaka

Subhead Town’s new mayor, others remember councilman

Newly elected Welaka Town Council members gather following their swearing-in ceremonies Friday at the town’s open-air pavilion adjacent to Town Hall. From left, Mayor Jamie Watts, Council Member Marianne Milledge and Council Member Tonya Long.

By Al Krombach Special to the Daily News WELAKA – Late Councilman Willie Washington was much present in spirit at Friday’s ceremonies held to inaugurate Welaka’s newly elected officials. A steady…