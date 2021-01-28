Officials hopeful homeless count to yield more resources

Subhead Count began Wednesday but won’t be final until Friday

Point in Time Team lead Lori Shaw shows how volunteers register homeless residents in Putnam County on Wednesday.

Bags to be distributed to homeless Putnam County residents sit on a table at SMA Healthcare in Palatka on Wednesday.

The search for Putnam County’s homeless population began Wednesday and volunteers are hopeful they can provide more supplies to those counted this year than in years past because more donations…