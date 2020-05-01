Officials preparing for modified reopening

Body

The number of Putnam County coronavirus cases reached 106 Thursday morning, a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced some business can reopen Monday.

DeSantis said the first of three phases to reopen Florida includes the partial opening of restaurants and retail stores and the return of elective surgeries.

Bars, gyms and personal services such as hair salons are to remain closed, he said Wednesday. People are also still prohibited from visiting nursing homes and long-term care facilities due to increased health risks.

“We know this virus is far more damaging to (the) elderly or people who have underlying health conditions,” DeSantis said.

Restaurants and retail stores can open at 25% capacity and people are recommended to adhere to the safety guidelines of social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks for face-to-face contact.

“I was convinced this was safe,” DeSantis said. “We are data-driven. This will be fact-based.”

Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties are not included in the reopening. Implementing Phase 2 will depend on how well the state does with Phase 1, and DeSantis said there is no set time to begin the second phase.

As of Thursday morning, 1,533 people in Putnam were tested and 1,424 people tested negative, according to floridadisaster.org. Three cases were pending.

County officials are preparing for the reopenings the same as the state.

“We are reviewing Gov. DeSantis’s plan. This will be a community effort,” said Mary Garcia, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Putnam County, in an email.

She said the cases reported Thursday were all from Palatka and were a 55-year-old woman, an 87-year-old Palatka man and a 24-year-old man.

As elective surgeries start again Monday, officials at Putnam Community Medical Center are requiring facemasks to be worn throughout the facility. Screening processes are in place for employees, visitors and patients.

The hospital has separate inpatient and outpatient areas for positive coronavirus patients and officials are increasing testing.

Magazines and vending machines are being removed or disconnected as to not increase the risk of infection, officials said.

“We want to reassure you of the numerous additional protocols that we have implemented to ensure their safety,” CEO Mark Dooley said in a statement. “We are here to take care of our community and we are well-equipped to handle any health concern they may have.”

By Thursday morning, the hospital tested 72 people, with 68 of those returning negative and four positive, according to floridadisaster.org.

“As always, the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and communities is our top priority at PCMC,” Dooley said. “We remain diligent in our fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), and I want to provide you with an update about the thoughtful and deliberate steps we’re taking to reopen our hospital and return to standard operations during this ever-evolving pandemic.”

Garcia confirmed the most cases were in Palatka with 69 cases. Interlachen has 14, East Palatka has 12, Crescent City reported four, Satsuma reported three, Welaka has two, and Hawthorne and Hollister each have one.

The Board of County Commissioners decided to reopen all county parks Saturday except for Project P.L.A.Y. at John Theobold Sports Complex in Palatka. Libraries will remain closed for the time being.

“We are happy that as a state, we have met the Phase One gating requirements of President (Donald) Trump’s Opening Up America Again Plan. We also appreciate the leadership of Governor DeSantis, his team and all who contributed to draft and implement our Safe. Smart. Step-By-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery,” board Chairman Terry Turner said in a statement.

Nonessential travel, social distancing and no gathering groups of 10 or more people are still advised.

Residents are encouraged to call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 329-1904 with any questions regarding the virus. Officials are on-site 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily to speak to the public.

The department reported 33,690 cases Thursday with 1,268 deaths statewide. One death has occurred in Putnam County since the outbreak began.

“I ask every Putnam County resident and visitor to please help by following the reopening rules and precautions mandated by the governor and our county,” Turner said.

“Wear masks when you can, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently throughout the day and stay at home when not feeling well. If we can do this as a team, we will get to move to the next phase of Reopening Putnam.”